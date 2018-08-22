Girl, 5, dies from allergic reaction to antibiotics

A 5-year-old girl has died in the village of Variko in Florina, northern Greece, after an allergic reaction to an antibiotic.

According to reports on Wednesday, the girl fell ill on Tuesday evening and began vomiting before she fainted. She was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The director of the Bodosakeio hospital said the girl had been prescribed antibiotics for a fever by a private doctor on Tuesday morning.

An autopsy confirmed the death was due to an allergic reaction to an antibiotic that is regularly prescribed for children.