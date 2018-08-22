Dozens of museums offering free entry for Sunday's full moon

A total of 132 museums and archaeological sites across Greece will be open to the public with free admission for the full moon on the evening of Sunday, August 26.

Moreover, 95 of the sites are to hold special events from August 24 through 27 including concerts, movie screenings, theatrical shows, poetry readings and guided tours.

The venues staging events include the Acropolis Museum and National Archaeological Museum in Athens, and museums across the country including on the islands of Paros, Myconos, Andros, Sifnos, Naxos, Kythnos, Milos, Kimolos and Tinos.

Last year’s August full moon events drew more than 75,000 visitors to museums and archaeological sites around Greece.

The Culture Ministry has been organizing the full moon initiative since 2002, while this year it forms part of events being organized for the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.