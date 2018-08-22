Insurance claims from east Attica fires at 33.7 million euros

Initial insurance payouts for July’s deadly fires in east Attica amount to 33.7 million euros so far, the Association of Insurance Companies of Greece (EAEE) has announced.

According to data provided by member insurance companies, EAEE said that compensation on property claims, which includes homes and business premises, is assessed at 32.4 million euros.

Insurers have so far received a total of 785 reports of damage in both private and business properties, with an average cost per claim ranging at around 41,300 euros.