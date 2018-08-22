American Airlines adds new direct Athens flight

American Airlines announced on Wednesday it is adding a new direct flight between Chicago and Athens next year, responding to the strong momentum of the Greek market in recent years and as part of the expansion of its European network.

The seasonal service will be operated from May 3 to October 3 in 2019 on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering some 70,000 new seats.

This is the company’s second direct route to Greece, after the Philadelphia-Athens service.

The North America market (United States and Canada) is recording a steady rise, with passenger arrivals posting a 40 percent rise in the first seven months of the year.