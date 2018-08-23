Revenues from online gambling almost 5.3 bln in 2017

Online gambling and betting in Greece generated nearly 5.3 billion euros in revenues in 2017, figures from the country’s gaming commission (EEEP) have shown.

According to the data, gross gaming revenue stood at 280.6 million euros.

The size of Greece’s gambling market, both casinos and online, was estimated at 11 billion euros last year and operators reported gross gaming revenue (after paying winnings) of 2 billion euros.

Meanwhile, authorities struggled to crack down on illegal online gambling.

Before the FIFA World Cup earlier this summer, EEEP had tracked down some 1,400 illegal betting sites.