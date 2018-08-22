Power cut causes transport upheaval in Athens

An employee of the Athens metro directs tourists outside central Syntagma station Wednesday afternoon after a power cut paralyzed parts of the metro system. The blackout, which started just after 2 p.m. and lasted for several hours, knocked out traffic lights in several parts of the capital, while the fire service received dozens of calls for help from people trapped in elevators. The power cut was caused by a malfunction at an electricity sub-station in Pallini, eastern Athens, which was repaired within a few hours, allowing the restoration of electricity to all areas by around 6 p.m. [ANA-MPA]