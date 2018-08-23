Observers who have been watching Greece from a distance stress that one of its key problems has been the lack of consensus among the rival political parties.



This country has repeatedly paid a hefty price for this failing. The story of Greece’s bailout programs would have been very different, for example, if its mainstream parties had reached a minimum level of understanding after the dire economic situation became evident.

Now, as the country is supposedly turning the page, the prime minister chose to mark the occasion with an address to the nation that brought back unwanted memories.

Regrettably, we are sending out a message that our politicians have learned nothing from the crisis and woefully lack the sense of responsibility and maturity required by the situation.