Archbishop Demetrios to attend 9/11 event at historic Greenwich Village church

Archbishop Demetrios of America will reportedly attend on September 9 an event to honor the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas, which was destroyed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, when the south tower of the World Trade Center came crashing down.

The event will be held at the Church of St Veronica, the former Roman Catholic parish church in Greenwich Village, in a move that is seen as symbolically suspending the separation of the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox church a thousand years ago.

The initiative to use former places of worship in the area for special events, beginning with the September 9 commemoration, has been spearheaded by the publisher of Greenwich Village’s WestView News, George Capsis.