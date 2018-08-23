Church investigation launched into tolling of funeral bells for Tsipras

A Greek bishop has ordered a church investigation into the tolling of funeral bells to coincide with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ arrival on the island of Ithaca to announce the end of the country’s bailout.

“We were informed of the unfortunate incident of the tolling of the bells on Ithaca’s churches during the visit of His Excellency, the Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, to the island,” a statement from the metropolitan diocese of Lefkada and Ithaca said.

“The diocese had no knowledge of this initiative, which did not have the blessing nor the permission of His Eminence, the Metropolitan Bishop of Lefkada and Ithaca, Theophilos, who accords the appropriate respect to the institutional role and person of the prime minister and, recognizing all elected representatives ‘worthy of all honor,’ condemns such activities.”

On these grounds, a church investigation had been initiated, the statement concluded.