Intact late Minoan tomb found in Crete

Archaeologists in Crete have discovered an intact Minoan-era tomb containing a well-preserved adult skeleton as well as funerary vessels.

An initial inspection of the ceramics found in the tomb allowed it to be dated to the late Minoan period, or 1400 to 1200 BC, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said.

The tomb was discovered during an emergency excavation in an olive grove outside the village of Kentri, in the eastern prefecture of Ierapetra, the statement added.

A local resident had alerted the local archaeology ephorate to the possible existence of a tomb at the site.