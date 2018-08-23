Moscovici: Greece can produce growth and surplus in 2019

The Greek economy is now in a position to create surpluses and continue to have growth in 2019, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

“Greece has implemented 450 reforms that were necessary. I believe that Greece is now in a position to create surpluses and return to growth in 2019,” Moscovici told France Info radio.

He added that deficits must be reduced and public expenditure put under control.

Moscovici also reiterated his view that debt needs to be reduced. “An indebted country is a weakened country,” he said. However, he refused to comment on the means to achieve that goal. “Member States have the freedom to choose the means to reduce their debt,” he added.