Report highlights Greece's demographic time bomb

One of the biggest challenges facing all societies in the 21st century is the aging of the population and, in particular, the workforce. It is one of the many issues that the Greek government, especially the Labor Ministry, will have to tackle in the post-bailout era.

The demographic time bomb that is expected to go off in Greece in the next few years will cause turmoil in the economy and, consequently, the social security system, which will be burdened to the tune of an estimated 37.3 billion euros by the increase in life expectancy.

This will incur a cost of about 1.3 billion euros annually from 2017 to 2057 or the equivalent reduction in benefits to the insured and pensioners.

A study by Professor Savas Robolis of the Panteion University and PhD student Vasilis Betsis reveals the correlation between the changes in the population and mainly the workforce, the changes to the insurance system under the bailouts, the government’s post-bailout commitments and the future of the social security system.

Among other things, it underlines how difficult it will be to achieve high growth rates in Greece due to the aging workforce, which will have a negative impact on the social security system.

According to the two academics, in the coming years Greece will experience a decline in its population, an increase in the workforce and, at the same time, a fall in the working age population (aged 15-64).

The researchers maintain that the forthcoming developments in the structure of the population, in the workforce and in employment can be explained by the increase, under the bailout memorandums, in the retirement age. From 59 in 2010, the average retirement age increased to 63 in 2017 and is expected to reach 65 by 2022 due to the implementation of law 4336/2015. Further increases can be expected, as article 14 of law 4387/2016 says that the retirement age should be adjusted every ten years in line with any increases in life expectancy. The next review is scheduled for 2020.

According to recent European Commission estimates on the sustainability of Greece’s social security system, it is estimated that in 2060 the retirement age will be 71.

This increase in the retirement age will result in an increase in the workforce, especially of women, and the aging of the labor market, with the reduction in the number of young workers due to reduced fertility and fact that people will be working longer. This, in turn, will have consequences for labor productivity, as an aged workforce is less productive than a young one.

The researchers point out that while Greece aims for annual GDP growth of 2 percent, the negative impact of aging on GDP growth will mean growth of 4 percent will actually be necessary.