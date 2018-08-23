Romanticism in Corfu | Corfu | To August 26

Marking the bicentenary of the Order of St Michael and St George, the Corfu Heritage Foundation presents the exhibition “Romanticism in Corfu,” curated by Megakles Rogakos, at the Ionian Academy. The show includes 28 works covering the period from 1820 to 1920 that have never been shown together on the island before. The earliest works are eight by Joseph Cartwright, who served in the British Navy, from his “Views in the Ionian Islands” album, published in 1821. Other artists are by John Skene, John-Connell Ogle, George Pechell-Sands, Thomas-Miles Richardson, John Fulleylove and Sir William Herries. There are also three pieces by Edward Lear, who taught painting to Queen Victoria. Female painters are represented by D. Payne Galliwell and Sarah Markham, while there is also a piece by “Moby Dick” author Herman Melville. Tristram Ellis, known for his beautiful depictions of the Eastern Mediterranean, is represented by two works. Opening hours are daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Ionian Academy, 1 Kapodistriou & Academias,

www.corfuheritagefoundation.org