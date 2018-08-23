AEK on course for Champions League group stage

Greek champions AEK Athens put themselves in the driving seat with a 2-1 win at Hungary’s Vidi FC on Wednesday.

Vidi and AEK each had a player sent off and the Greek side benefited soon after the home team’s striker Szabolcs Huszti was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul midway through the first half.

Viktor Klonaridis fired AEK ahead when he tucked the ball away from point-blank range in the 34th minute and Tasos Bakasetas doubled the lead early in the second half with a deflected shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Bakasetas was also given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow card and Danko Lazovic pulled one back for Vidi with a neat finish. [Reuters]

