Mother of 25-year-old who died in Athens park during mugging slams PM

The mother of the 25-year-old man who died last week after falling off a cliff onto rocks on Philopappou Hill following a mugging has written an open letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, related ministries and Athens municipal authorities, blaming them for failing to boost security at the popular Athens park.

In her letter, Labrini Moustaka said her son, who had been away from Greece for several years, “did not know about the dangerousness of that area, which you are to blame for creating and perpetuating.”

She also suggested that the Greek state boost security in the broader area “rather than allocating half the police force to the protection of politicians and their families.”