Stocks rise for second straight session on Athens bourse

Greek stocks ended higher for the second session in a row on the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, pushed by blue chips.



The general index rose 1.63 percent to close at 731.19 points against Wednesday’s 719.46 points. The Large-Cap index ended 1.37 percent higher and the Mid-Cap gained by 0.98 percent.

Turnover came to 41.737 million euros in volume of 25,636,718 shares. GEK-TERNA (9.11 pct), Mytilineos (5.3 pct), HELEX (5.09 pct) and Hellenic Petroleum (4.51 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while OTE telecoms (-0.09 pct) was the only stock to end with losses.

Among market sectors, financial services (4.64 pct) and industrial products (4.5 pct) scored big gains, and telecommunications (-0.09 pct) posted a decline.