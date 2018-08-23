Ryanair adds Athens in 2018 winter route

Low-cost carrier Ryanair announced on Thursday a new route from Athens to London’s Luton airport, which will be part of the company’s winter 2018 schedule with three flights per week.

“We are happy for the start of the new route from Athens to London’s Luton with a frequency of three flights per week,” Nikolas Lardis, Ryanair’s sales and marketing manager for the Eastern Mediterranean, said.



Ryanair customers will be able to choose among 25 winter routes from Athens, seven of which are new: Accaba, Catania, Eindhoven, Palermo, Marrakech, Dublin and now Luton, he added.



To inaugurate the new service, the carrier is offering fares starting as low as 14.99 euros, available for reservation until Monday, August 27, at midnight for trips from September through January.