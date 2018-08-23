Cybercrime cases up by a third last year

The cases being investigated by the Greek Police’s cybercrimes unit increased by a third last year, the department’s head said on Thursday.

Specifically, the alleged crimes targeted last year rose by 29.6 percent compared to 2016, the unit’s director Giorgos Papaprodromou told 104.9 FM.

“Most cases relate to the purchase of products such as cellphones or medicines, which are potentially dangerous and could put our fellow citizens at risk,” he said.

The force has stepped up its awareness campaigns for children to alert them to the potential dangers of the internet, he said, noting that 40,000 children and parents were informed in seminars last year, up from 30,000 in 2016.