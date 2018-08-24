Five members of the Greek Police’s organized crime division on an undercover assignment to Zakynthos came under fire in the tourist district of Laganas on Wednesday by a group of men believed to belong to criminal gangs operating on the Ionian island, it emerged on Thursday.



According to sources, the perpetrators asked the officers what they were doing in Laganas, apparently mistaking them for members of a different gang. When the undercover officers claimed to be tourists, one of the four suspects opened fire on them. The four men subsequently fled in a car being driven by the alleged shooter, a 29-year-old Albanian man, who was arrested a few hours later with a Zastava pistol in his possession.

His alleged accomplices – another Albanian man, also aged 29, and two Greeks, one 24 and the other 29 – were later apprehended at the western port of Kyllini in the Peloponnese.