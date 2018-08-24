The government’s much-touted turn towards the center of the political spectrum does not appear to be gaining traction.

It is clear that, logically speaking, SYRIZA should mutate into a new center-left party. But this has not been the case due to ideological obsessions, insecurities and efforts by the SYRIZA leadership to strike a delicate balance between competing party factions.

Under pressure from recent political developments, the government’s rhetoric is aimed, again, at the old hardcore base of SYRIZA. Those that disagree with the government are dismissed and denounced as belonging to the extreme right or being corrupt.

A vicious cycle is forming and we need to be wary so that the quality of public debate does not drop even further, as this could lead to unprecedented situations.