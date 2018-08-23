Minoan-era tomb unearthed on Crete intact

A Minoan-era tomb discovered earlier in the month by archaeologists on the Aegean island of Crete is intact, the Culture Ministry said Thursday. The late Minoan (1400 to 1200 BC) tomb contains a well-preserved adult skeleton as well as funerary vessels. It was discovered during an emergency excavation in an olive grove outside the village of Kentri, in the eastern prefecture of Ierapetra, the statement added. A local resident had alerted the local ephorate of antiquities to the possible existence of a tomb at the site after he discovered a 2.5 meter-deep hole. [ANA-MPA/Culture Ministry]