Three men confess to involvement in student's death

Three men arrested by police in Athens late on Thursday have confessed to their involvement in a mugging last week during which a 25-year-old student died, police sources have told state-run news agency AMNA.

Two of the men, Pakistani nationals, were arrested at the Idomeni border crossing in northern Greece while trying to leave the country. The third man, an Iraqi, was arrested in central Athens.

During the mugging, the student fell off a cliff onto rocks on Philopappou Hill and died.

“We threatened him with a knife and a broken bottle. He tried to avoid us and fell into a gap. We did not want to kill him," they said, according to police sources.

The three suspects are expected to apper before prosecutors on Friday.