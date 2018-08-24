Health Minister: West Nile virus under control

The West Nile virus situation is being closely monitored and is under control, the Health Minister has said.

“There is no real concern that we will see the uncontrolled spread of the West Nile virus, but the Health Ministry and KEELPNO [Center for Disease Prevention and Control] HCDCP are on alert,” Andreas Xanthos told Kokkino 105.5 radio.

“The necessary directions were issued in good time, KEELPNO is making frequent reports, and instructions have been given to the regional authorities for the necessary spraying” of mosquitos, he said.

He urged citizens to be alert and to contact the nearest health center or hospital if they suspect any cases of the virus.

Of the 107 cases of the virus registered by KEELPNO, 11 have resulted in death so far this year. All of the victims have been aged over 70.