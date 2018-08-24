Former power company executive released from prison

A former power firm executive who was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for his involvement in an embezzlement scam has been released from jail.

Aris Floros is said to have been released from Halkida prison on health grounds. Reports say that the former businessman has been diagnosed with a disability rate of over 67 percent due to epileptic seizures.

The criminal code allows for the release of prisoners with over 67 percent disability if they have served a fifth of their sentence.

In February 2017, Floros was convicted of embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering.

Floros was the managing director of Energa, which, along with another power company, Hellas Power, withheld more than 100 million euros from the Greek state through a special property tax levied via electricity bills.

The companies collected the levies between September 2011 and November 2012 but subsequently failed to hand the money over to the state.

More recently, in March of this year, Floros was found guilty of instigating an assassination attempt on lawyer Giorgos Antonopoulos in November 2014 in Penteli, outside Athens.