The first six months of the year saw a reduction in government spending almost across the board and the sacrificing of the public investment program in the name of achieving an over-surplus, Finance Ministry data on the state’s spending targets show.

In total, the government spent 22.4 billion, which was 1.1 billion euros, or 4.9 percent less, than the budgetary target. Of this sum, ordinary budget expenditure, excluding interest, was 515 million, or 2.5 percent, short of the target, while expenditure on the public investment program was 594 million, or 39.1 percent, below target.

In this way, the government was gradually created a surplus that it intends to distribute this year as a so-called “social dividend,” a one-off benefit, as it did in 2016 and 2017.

Kathimerini understands that the government intends to hype up these benefits, perhaps more so than the planned tax cuts for 2019, as they will be immediately felt and will influence, so the hope goes, the outcome of a any election.

The data on state budget expenditure for the first semester would support the estimate that Greece is on the path this year to achieving a primary over-surplus, that is, a surplus above the target of 3.56 percent of GDP. The over-surplus could amount to 0.5 percent, or 900 million.

Some ministries did spend more than the target, particularly the Digital Policy Ministry, which went 49.5 million, or 248.7 percent, over budget. This overspend resulted from the retrospective payment of 45 million for the provision of universal postal services for 2013–2015, as is required by law.

Expenditures were also exceeded by the Infrastructure (26.4 million or 6.5 percent), Defense (36.9 million or 2.6 percent), Education (25.6 million or 1 percent) and Labor (66.2 million or 0.8 percent), ministries as well as by the Greek Parliament (300,000 euros or 0.5 percent).

On the other hand, Environment and Energy Ministry spending was 81.1 percent or 191.4 million below the target. The Economy (-225 million or 43.1 percent), Finance (-56.6 million or 36.3 percent), Agricultural Development (-79.3 million or 29.4 percent), Shipping (-44.7 million or 23.7 percent), Health (-76.9 million or 4.5 percent) and Interior (-116.6 million or 4.2 percent) ministries also spent less than foreseen in the budget.