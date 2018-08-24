Felony charges for three men over student's death

Police have confirmed that felony charges have been filed against three men, all non-nationals, for their involvement in a mugging last week in central Athens during which a 25-year-old student died.

The victim, 25-year-old Nikos Moustakas, “was threatened with a knife and, as a result, fell off a cliff, causing him a fatal injury,” police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told a press briefing on Friday.

He said that the three suspects have, in the past, been accused of robbery, carrying weapons, illegal entry into the country and theft, while one of them was the subject of a restraining order.