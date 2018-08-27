Cassandra | Athens | September 3

Award-winning French actress Fanny Ardant embodies the title role in director Herve Loichemol's monodrama for actor and orchestra based on Christa Wolf's 1983 novel “Cassandra.” The Comedie de Geneve production, which will be on stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on September 3, presents the final moments just before Cassandra, given the gift of prophecy but defeated by gods and people alike, falls into the hands of the Achaeans. In the little time she has left, the daughter of Troy tells her tale of suffering as a child, lover, prisoner and woman. Ardant is accompanied by the Academica Athens Orchestra, under the direction of Jean Deroyer, in a score by Michael Jarrell. Admission to the performance is free of charge, with pre-registration for the general public opening at 12 noon on August 28 at www.snfcc.org. The performance is in French.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000