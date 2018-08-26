Religious Music | Patmos | August 29 – September 3

Directed by conductor Alkis Baltas, the annual Festival of Religious Music of Patmos is taking place from August 20 to September 3 this year, at the eastern Aegean island's Cave of the Apocalypse, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The roster starts with the Saint Sion Choir from the island of Lesvos in Greek music written in praise of the Virgin Mary. It will be followed on Thursday, August 30, by the English Chamber Choir performing, among others, the world premieres of two choral works by Ivan Moody and Alkis Baltas) written especially for the 17th installment of the festival. The following day, the festival's orchestra, three singers and a Greek actress will present an educational concert on Aesop's fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” while Saturday, September 1, will see singer Sophia Avramidou and three musicians in a program of contemporary music of a religious or spiritual character. The festival orchestra returns on Sunday, September 2, with “The Representation of Soul and Body,” a work of by Emilio Cavalieri (1550-1602) and hailed the first oratorio ever written. The vocal parts, solo and choral, are performed by the members of the choir, while the narrative will be recited by Vangelis Psomas in Greek and English. The festival ends on Sunday, September 3, with the Moscow Youth Chamber Choir. To find out more, visit www.patmosfestival.gr.