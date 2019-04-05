Jenny Saville | Athens | To April 5, 2019

The George Economou Collection presents a solo show by Jenny Saville, one of the key proponents of the Young British Artists movement, hailed as one of the most interesting, complex, ambitious and instinctive figurative painters in the world today. This show presents an overview of Saville’s work from 1993 to 2015 and includes early work, as well as as a group of paintings made between 2004 and 2014 that focus on the human head. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

George Economou Collection, 80 Kifissias,

Maroussi, tel 210.809.0519-563