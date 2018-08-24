Sales of technology products rise 6.2 pct

Sales of technology products in the Greek market jumped 6.2 percent to 967 million euros in the first half of 2018, compared with the same period last year, according to data from market research institute GfK TEMAX and the Association of Technology & Communication Companies of Greece (SEPE) on Friday.

In the second quarter, sales rose 4.9 percent to 470 million euros. The category of electronic consumer goods posted the biggest increase with 14.9 percent to 78 million euros in the second quarter and 8.8 percent to 152 million euros in the first six months of the year.

The jump was aided by the World Cup, with sales of televisions rising.

In the same category (electronic consumer goods), speakers recorded a significant increase in sales, both due to significant discounts and the increase in television sales.

According to GfK, IT products recorded an increase of 2.3 percent to 104 million euros in the first half of 2018 and 1.5 percent to 94 million in the second quarter.

Sales of desktop computers continued to grow in the second quarter, along with peripherals (mouse, keyboard) and monitors, mainly due to the increase in gaming and the popularity of 4K resolution.