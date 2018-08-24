Ministry plans crackdown on undeclared workers

The Labor Ministry is launching a series of inspections to stamp out undeclared labor, following the publication by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) of the decision specifying details of the law this week.

The new plan could see offenders slapped with a fine of as much as 10,500 euros for every unregistered employee, which could triple if the employer relapses or cut to one-third if the employee is hired, at least for some time.

After the fine is served, the employer will have to insure the worker for three months by paying social security contributions to EFKA based on the minimum wage or minimum daily rate. If the employee is hired for at least three months, the fine will drop to 7,000 euros.