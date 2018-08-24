Demolitions of illegal homes to begin in mid-September

Demolitions of homes that were destroyed in last month’s wildfires are to continue next week while work to knock down properties that have been illegally built on forestland or coastlines is expected to start in the middle of September.

Four properties out of some 900 that were razed by the fires have been knocked down and orders are out for the demolition of dozens more.

As for the 3,200 illegally built properties that authorities have pledged to raze, notifications are being sent out and demolitions will begin in mid-September, Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis said.