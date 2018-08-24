Patrols boosted at Philopappou Hill as muggers arrested

Two police officers patrol Philopappou Hill on Friday following an increase in security in the area after the death of a 25-year-old student during a mugging. Three men were arrested by police late on Thursday in connection with the incident. Two of the men, Pakistanis aged 17 and 28, were caught in Idomeni in northern Greece. The third, a 25-year-old Iraqi, was arrested in central Athens. The Pakistanis reportedly admitted to threatening the victim with a knife and a broken bottle but said they had no intention of killing him. The Iraqi claimed to have been a passerby. [Yiannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi]