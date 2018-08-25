MULTIMEDIA |

 
Plans for park at Elliniko plot presented

The Environment Ministry has released for public consultation its plan for what it hopes will be one of Europe’s biggest public parks, at the former Athens airport plot in the southern suburb of Elliniko. According to the plan, the 200-hectare park will be separated into seven zones allowing different uses. Among other features, it will have a sports area with a swimming pool, running track and corresponding facilities; a piazza-like square at its center; a sculpture park on a small hill that will be raised in the middle of the park; and an area reserved for building and maintaining aircraft, as well as for a museum on air travel.

