City award for Israeli author Amoz Oz to be discussed in Thessaloniki

The municipal council of Thessaloniki is to discuss on Monday a proposal to award Israeli writer and intellectual Amos Oz the Silver Medal of the City for his contribution to the letters and to efforts to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“He is one of the founders of the Peace Now initiative and his articles, in his own country and abroad, express political prudence amid an atmosphere of fanaticism and intolerance,” says the proposal.

The 79-year-old writer has been bestowed numerous awards and distinctions for his work and activism. He is also due to receive an honorary doctorate from the School of Philosophy at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University next month.