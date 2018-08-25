ND slams gov’t over release of former power exec

Conservative New Democracy hit out at the government on Saturday over its decision to release the former managing director of power supplier Energa, Aristides Floros, who was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for his involvement in an embezzlement scam.

Describing the decision to free Floros, on the grounds of ill health, as “despicable,” ND noted that Floros was not only convicted for embezzlement but also on a second charge of attempted murder, in relation to a bomb attack against a lawyer he ordered.

The opposition called on the government to explain to citizens why “one [convict] after another is leaving prison,” an apparent reference to legislation allowing criminals deemed to have disabilities to secure release after serving a fifth of their sentence.