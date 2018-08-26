Transparent private sector

Except for radical changes in the public sector, Greece also needs serious reforms in the private one. It is crucial that strict rules of corporate governance are introduced, and effectively monitored by responsible authorities.

No foreign investor will ever have confidence in the Greek market unless he can be certain that everyone obeys the same rules or that when some major scandal breaks out, it will be fully investigated.

We need to build a strong private sector that operates with transparency and without political entanglement. Let’s be honest with ourselves, Greece went bankrupt because a part of the private sector was driven by greed and allergic to the rules of free-market competition.