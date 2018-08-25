Casino revenues have nosedived since 2008

The total amount of money spent by punters at Greece’s casinos last year came to 1.58 billion euros, almost half of the 3.18 billion euros shelled down in 2008, according to data published by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC), the body supervising the sector and responsible for granting new casino operating licenses.

The nine casinos that operate in the country recorded gross gaming revenues of 253.5 million euros in 2017, compared with 264.9 million in 2015 and 688.1 million in 2006.

The biggest decline was recorded at the Porto Carras casino, followed by the Aegean Casino, Achaia Casino and Casino Loutraki.

Specifically for games, revenues from the American roulette dropped 71.42 percent and from blackjack 67.87 percent. The smallest negative change between 2007 and 2017 was observed in slot machines.

