Greek-Egyptian’s organs save Chinese lives

A Greek-Egyptian man who died suddenly while visiting southern China has helped save four critically ill Chinese patients after his family agreed to donate his organs, it emerged on Saturday.

Sherif El Gazzar, 37, had been on a business trip in Guangdong province when he collapsed last Friday, according to local reports. He was rushed to hospital but died from a brain hemorrhage, the reports said.

His sister, who traveled to China from Greece after learning that he was in hospital, made the decision to donate his organs, with his kidneys and liver going to three patients and his heart to a fourth.