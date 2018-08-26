Rouvikonas attacks business HQ in north Athens

Members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group attacked the headquarters of the Mytilineos business group in northern Athens on Saturday night and went on to post a video of the operation online.

In the footage, four men wearing crash helmets to hide their features are seen smashing the glass door and windows of the building’s facade before running off in the suburb of Maroussi.

In the same post where the video was published, the group, whose name in Greek means Rubicon, accused the founder of the company, Vangelis Mytilineos, of building his “empire by ripping natural resources, exploiting thousands of people who work for him and - as he has the right connections - making some very profitable deals especially with the national power company.”