Island of Hydra without power or water

The Greek holiday island of Hydra, a one-hour ferry ride from the capital’s port of Piraeus, has been without power since the early hours of Saturday and on Sunday started experiencing water shortages as many of its pumps rely on electricity.

The problem started with a power outage at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the island’s mayor.

“The island lasted eight hours on its reserves and the power company [PPC] has said that it’s a matter of hours before power is restored, but will not say what caused the malfunction,” Giorgos Koukoudakis told Kathimerini.

“You understand that the island has a lot of visitors right now and this forms a very bad impression,” he added.



Water shortages have also been experienced on the popular island of Myconos this summer, despite measures taken by the municipal authority to respond to a spike in demand during the peak of the holiday season.



Many parts of the Greek capital, meanwhile, were also plunged into chaos last week due to a malfunction at a substation in Pallini, which knocked out traffic lights and resulted in dozens of people being trapped in elevators.