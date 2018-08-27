No serious injuries in tourist bus crash

(file photo)

A bus carrying 48 Serbian tourists was involved in a collision with a small truck early on Monday outside Thessaloniki but firefighters said none of the passengers were injured.

One of the drivers, however, was taken to hospital with light injuries.

The crash occurred at 1.50 a.m. after midnight near Halastra, on the southern-bound side of the Thessaloniki-Athens highway.

Two fire tenders rushed to the scene, where firefighters safely removed all the passengers from a window of the vehicle.

According to the fire service, the bus was headed for Halkida.

An investigation has been launched in the circumstances of the crash.