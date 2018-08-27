Hydra mayor: power and water supply to be restored Monday

Hydra’s mayor said he expects the island's water and electricity supply to be restored on Monday afternoon, two days after a power outage brought chaos to the island.

“The water and electricity supply on Hydra island will be fully restored in the afternoon thanks to two temporary solutions,” Giorgos Koukoudakis told state-run news agency AMNA.

“The water supply is slowly being restored with the help of a tanker provided by the Greek navy. We would like to thank the Defense Ministry for its contribution. Meanwhile, two large generators are expected to provide power to the island,” he said.

Local hoteliers reported that disappointed tourists had left the island as a result of the outages.

“Visitors have left the island en masse, not only demanding their money back but also claiming damages because they lost vacation," Maria Kladaki, president of the local hotel owners association, told Kathimerini.

Businesspeople said they couldn’t keep visitors on the island. “The tavernas aren’t open, ATMs aren’t working, nothing. They gather their things and leave,” said one.

Last week, some parts of the Greek capital were also plunged into chaos last week due to a malfunction at a substation in Pallini, which knocked out traffic lights and resulted in dozens of people being trapped in elevators.