Review ordered into release of power executive from jail

A government minister has ordered a review of the decision to release a jailed power executive on health grounds.

Labor, Social Insurance and Social Solidarity Minister Efi Achtsioglou instructed umbrella social security fund EFKA to conduct a sworn administrative inquiry into the issuing of a disability certificate to Aris Floros, who was sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2017 for his involvement in a multi-million euro embezzlement scam.

Last week, Floros, 39, was released from jail after he had been diagnosed with a disability rate of over 67 percent due to epileptic seizures. The criminal code allows for the release of prisoners with over 67 percent disability if they have served a fifth of their sentence.

Achtsioglou said that if the certification in this case did not meet all legal and scientific requirements, her ministry would “pursue all means” to have it revoked.

Floros was the managing director of Energa, which, along with another power company, Hellas Power, withheld more than 100 million euros from the Greek state through a special property tax levied via electricity bills.

On the basis of the disability certificate, which was issued by the Disability Certification Center (KEPA), a Halkida court was obliged to authorize Floros’ release from prison.