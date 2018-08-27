Panathinaikos on minus 3 points after winning Greek opener
Online
Financially troubled Panathinaikos started the season with minus six points due to money owed to players.
Panathinaikos moved up to minus three points after winning its Greek league season-opener 1-0 at Xanthi on Sunday.
Financially troubled Panathinaikos started the season with minus six points due to money owed to players.
Yiannis Bouzoukis scored with a long-range effort in the 69th minute, following a half-hearted clearance by Xanthi goalkeeper Zivko Zivkovic.
Olympiakos also started with a 1-0 win, at home against Levadiakos, thanks to a 62nd-minute free kick by veteran Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, a new signing from last season’s champion AEK Athens.
Also Sunday, OFI Crete drew 2-2 at Panionios.
On Saturday, AEK beat Giannena 2-0 and last season’s runner-up PAOK beat Asteras 1-0.
Lamia hosts Aris on Monday. [AP]