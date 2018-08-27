Three men remanded over student's death

Three men accused of the murder of a student during a mugging on Athens’ Philopappou Hill on August 15 have been jailed on remand after appearing before investigating magistrates.

The men – two Pakistani nationals, aged 17 and 28, and a 25-year-old Iraqi citizen – are accused of the intentional homicide of 25-year-old student Nikolas Moustakas, who died after falling off a cliff during the mugging.

The indictment also includes serial robbery, possession of illegal weapons and forming a gang.

The family of the victim have also initiated civil proceedings in relation to the case.

During the transfer of the suspects to prison, about 20 members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, headed by two MPs, shouted slogans.

According to sources, the three defendants, who were not represented by a lawyer, tried to deny the murder charge, pointing out that their purpose was robbery and not the killing of a 25-year-old student.

“I went to stage a robbery,” the 17-year-old Pakistani allegedly told the magistrate, noting that he did not intend to kill the victim but that the 25-year-old had slid and fell off the cliff.