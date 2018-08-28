Manos Loizos Tribute | Athens | September 8

Vocalists Dimitra Galani, Fivos Delivorias and Yiota Nega, accompanied by the Thessaloniki State Orchestra, pay tribute to acclaimed Greek composer Manos Loizos (1937-1982) with a concert of some of his most famous pieces. The show, which is designed to illustrate the breadth of his oeuvre – ranging from political resistance songs like “To Akordeon” to classic ballads like “Ola Se Thymizoun” – takes place at the Herod Atticus Theater on September 8, at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 25-85 euros and can be purchased from Ticket Services (www.ticketservices.gr; 39 Panepistimiou) or Public stores.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807