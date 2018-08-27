Alborosie | Athens | August 29

Italian reggae artist Alborosie brings the cool Caribbean groove of his adoptive Jamaica to Athens's Fuzz Club, with a perfect summer concert of older work as well as selected tracks from his sixth and latest album, “Alborosie Meets The Wailers United: Unbreakable,” on which he collaborated with key members of Bob Marley's legendary band. The show was initially scheduled for July but was moved to Wednesday, August 29, due to last month's deadly wildfires in eastern Attica. Tickets start at 22 euros at www.viva.gr. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou

Ioakeim, Tavros, tel 210.345.0817