Greece has the fiscal room for tax relief measures after concluding its final bailout program, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday.

"We are ready to proceed with brave interventions in the taxation of businesses and individuals," Tsipras told his party's central committee without providing further details.

Greece emerged from its final bailout last week.



He also nominated Interior Minister Panos Skourletis as secretary of his leftist Syriza party, paving the way for a cabinet reshuffle this week.

Tsipras told his party's central committee that his cabinet and his leftist party needed "new blood" and renewal before a general election in the autumn of next year. [Reuters]