Danish homeware retailer JYSK opening two new stores in Greece

Danish homeware retailer JYSK is inaugurating two new outlets in the towns of Kalamata and Pyrgos in the Peloponnese on Thursday, bringing the number of stores it operates in Greece to 21.

According to the company’s plan, its Greek network will come to a total of 40 stores, with owner Lars Larsen pledging completion by the end of 2020.

“The expansion of our network allows more customers from across Greece to visit our stores and make their purchases quickly and easily, without having to travel long distances,” said Giorgos Tsironis, JYSK’s district sales manager for Greece, ahead of the new openings.